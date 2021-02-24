Business Live:

China steel: Govt. starts probe to review anti-dumping duty

The Commerce Ministry’s investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need for continuing imposition of anti-dumping duty on certain types of steel products imported from China following complaints from domestic industry, according to a notification.

ISMT Ltd. and Jindal Saw Ltd. have filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for a sunset review of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of seamless tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of iron, alloy or non-alloy steel from China.

The applicants have alleged that dumping of these products from China has continued even after imposition of anti-dumping duty, and there has been a significant increase in the volume of imports.

