Business24 December 2020 09:20 IST
Comments
Business Live:
Updated: 24 December 2020 09:20 IST
Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a
Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.
9:30 AM
China steps up pressure on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe
Chinese regulators on Thursday announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over China''s fast-growing tech industries.
The market regulator said it was looking into Alibaba''s policy of “choose one of two,” which requires its business partners to avoid dealing with competitors. The one-sentence statement gave no details of possible penalties or a timeline to announce a result.
Chinese leaders said earlier an economic priority in the coming year will be to step up anti-monopoly enforcement.
More In Business
Read more...