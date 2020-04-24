Business Live: OPEC's share in Indian imports lowest in nearly 2 decades

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day negative with losses of well over 1%

The Centre's second economic rescue package, which has been keenly awaited, is expected to be finalised today.

9:45 AM

Franklin Templeton MF winds up six credit funds due to covid-19

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has decided to wind up six credit funds on account of the liquidity crisis following the coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this decision has been taken in order to protect value for investors via a managed sale of the portfolio," said a statement from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

"This action is limited to the... funds, which have material direct exposure to the higher yielding, lower rated credit securities in India that have been most impacted by the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market," it added.

The schemes that have been shut are Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.

9:30 AM

OPEC's share in Indian imports lowest in nearly 2 decades

India's dependence on OPEC oil continues to drop amid increased competition among suppliers.

Reuters reports: "OPEC's share of India's oil imports fell to 78.3% in 2019/20, its lowest in at least 19 years, data obtained from industry and trade sources show, as refiners in Asia's third biggest economy increased imports of U.S. and Mediterranean grades.

India, which usually imports about 80% of its needs from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has been diversifying its suppliers as local refiners have upgraded plants to process cheaper crude grades.

The world's third-biggest oil importer shipped in 4.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in the last fiscal year to March 2020, about 0.9% less compared with a year ago, data showed.

Of that, about 3.53 million bpd came from OPEC members.

The share of OPEC oil in India's 2019-20 crude imports might be the lowest ever as crude imports by country before 2001-02 are not available.

In 2019/20 India's overall imports declined as most refiners had shut units for upgrades ahead of stricter fuel standards effective from April 1."