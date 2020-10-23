Business Live: Stocks rise; Principal Economic Advisor weighs in favor of demand stimulus

23 October 2020 09:23 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The Sensex and the Nifty have opened the day on a positive note with modest gains ahead of the festive season.

The Principal Economic Advisor to the government has weighed in favor of an immediate demand push to the economy.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:20 AM

Time is ripe for a demand push: Sanjeev Sanyal

In a fresh signal that the government could unveil another stimulus package soon, the Principal Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry on Thursday said that the time was right for a generic push to spur demand in the economy.

The official’s remarks come on the back of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement on Tuesday that she had not shut the door on another relief and stimulus package to revive the economy, which had shrunk an estimated 23.9% in the April-June quarter.

“The general problem is that there has been a shock to the system and we need to rebuild demand,” Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said at the CII Financial Markets summit. “Some of it is coming back naturally, but not in every sector such as hospitality.” Mr. Sanyal stressed that the government had been ‘reticent to provide a large demand stimulus at the time of the lockdown as there was no point in pushing the accelerator with one foot on the brake.’

10:00 AM

Indian shares rise as financials gain, blue-chip earnings in focus

A good start to the last day of trading this week before the festive season kicks in.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares rose on Friday, driven by gains in banks and conglomerate Reliance Industries, with investors focused on U.S. stimulus talks and earnings reports from domestic blue-chip companies due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,953.7 by 0444 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.44% at 40,726.46. Both the indexes were set for weekly gains of more than 1% each.

Asian peers were little changed as the final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered little to impress investors.

“Markets are going to be on the sidelines until the U.S. elections are over, since no one really knows what the outcome is going to be, and progress in stimulus there may depend on the outcome,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities in Mumbai.

“We may see marginal gains in domestic markets in the absence of any major negative news.”

In Mumbai, HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd rose 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively, while Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest company, gained 1.3%.

Investors were awaiting earnings reports from Nifty components Nestle India Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd.

Corporate results this week, dominated by consumer goods firms, have been a mixed bag, although most expected a rise in demand going forward.

Credit card company SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd tumbled 10% to a ten-week low after reporting a lower profit and a sharp drop in asset quality in the September quarter.

The Reserve Bank of India is slated to release the minutes of the October monetary policy meeting later in the day, which markets will be watching for further clues on the central bank's view of the economy and also the stances of new committee members."

9:30 AM

‘Smartphone market hits record 50mn units in Q3’

The smartphone segment in India rebounded after the lockdown to touch an all-time high of 50 million units in the September quarter, with Chinese companies collectively holding 76% market share, according to research firm Canalys.

“Smartphone shipments in India recovered in Q3 2020, posting 8% growth to 50 million units [from 46.2 million units in the year earlier period]. This is an all-time record for smartphone shipments in a single quarter in India,” Canalys said.

Xiaomi remained the market leader with 26.1% share, shipping 13.1 million units. Samsung reclaimed the second place from Vivo with 10.2 million units (20.4% share).

Vivo had 17.6% share (8.8 million units), while Realme had 17.4% share (8.7 million units) and Oppo had 12.1% share (6.1 million units).

