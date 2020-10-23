Business Live:

The Sensex and the Nifty have opened the day on a
‘Smartphone market hits record 50mn units in Q3’
The smartphone segment in India rebounded after the lockdown to touch an all-time high of 50 million units in the September quarter, with Chinese companies collectively holding 76% market share, according to research firm Canalys.
“Smartphone shipments in India recovered in Q3 2020, posting 8% growth to 50 million units [from 46.2 million units in the year earlier period]. This is an all-time record for smartphone shipments in a single quarter in India,” Canalys said.
Xiaomi remained the market leader with 26.1% share, shipping 13.1 million units. Samsung reclaimed the second place from Vivo with 10.2 million units (20.4% share).
Vivo had 17.6% share (8.8 million units), while Realme had 17.4% share (8.7 million units) and Oppo had 12.1% share (6.1 million units).