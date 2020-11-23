Business Live: Shares gain amid vaccine hopes; Reliance leads pack

23 November 2020 09:52 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices have opened the week on a positive note once again fueled by vaccine hopes.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

11:30 AM

RBI becomes world’s first monetary authority with a million Twitter followers

In a first among central banks, the Reserve Bank of India has become the first monetary authority in the world to have more than 1 million followers on its official Twitter handle.

Advertising

Advertising

Despite much less monetary firepower, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has beaten the world’s most powerful central banks — the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank — on Twitter by a wide margin, emerging as the most popular central bank on the microblogging site with over 1 million followers.

As of Sunday, the RBI handle is followed by as many as 10,00,513 people around the world.

The achievement is impressive as the 85-year-old Reserve Bank was also a latecomer to the world of Twitter as it created the account only in January 2012.

According to the latest information available on the RBI’s Twitter handle ‘@RBI’, the number of followers has increased from 9.66 lakh on September 27, 2020 to over 10 lakh as of Sunday.

Read more

11:00 AM

US Fed balance sheet hits fresh record high

10:40 AM

Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar

Unlike stocks, it's a flat opening for the rupee this morning.

PTI reports: "The rupee opened on a flat note and was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in opening session on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases offset positive sentiments surrounding the progress on the vaccine front.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.12 against the US dollar. In early trade, the local unit also touched 74.17 against the American currency.

On Friday, the local unit had settled at 74.16 against the greenback.

“The overall sentiment prevailing globally can be best described as one of cautious optimism. With a couple of vaccines having been proven effective in trials, the question now is how much the situation gets worse before it becomes better and how much more damage is inflicted upon the economy until then,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.13 per cent to 92.26.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 9.30 points higher at 43,891.55, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 8.60 points to 12,867.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,860.78 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.47 per cent to USD 45.17 per barrel."

10:20 AM

‘Travel sector may take years to return to pre-COVID-19 level’

Even though some demand has started coming back, the travel industry may take years to get back to pre-pandemic business level, said Ritu Mehrotra, country manager — India, Sri Lanka, Maldives at Booking.com.

“Travel industry was one of the first industries to be hit and I think one of the last industries to maybe make a comeback,” she said in an interview.

“There are pockets where we are seeing demand coming up. We also feel that recovery will happen. It may take time,” she added.

She added that it may not just take quarters but years for the industry to reach pre-COVID-19 levels.

Pointing out that globally over a dozen airlines have had to shut shop, she said that impact across sectors had been severe and she expected to see consolidation in the travel industry.

Read more

10:00 AM

Shares gain amid vaccine hopes; Reliance leads pack

The vaccine boost to stocks persists.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares rose on Monday as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines helped boost global investor sentiment, while Reliance Industries led gains domestically after winning regulatory approval for a $3.4 billion deal.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.49% at 12,929.15 by 0400 GMT. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.51% to 44,105.39.

The first COVID-19 vaccines could be given to U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended by mid-December, a top health official said on Sunday, helping Asian stock markets trade higher on Monday.

In India, Reliance Industries advanced 3% after the country's competition watchdog approved its deal to buy Future Group's retail assets."

9:30 AM

Modi says India set to double oil refining capacity in 5 years, earlier than expected

India plans to nearly double its oil refining capacity in the next five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, offering a much more aggressive timeline than previously despite the coronavirus pandemic blighting the economy.

The country’s energy minister was quoted http://www.ficci.in/ficci-in-news-page.asp?nid=23094 in June as saying India’s oil refining capacity could jump to 450-500 million tonnes in 10 years from the current level of about 250 million tonnes.

But addressing a petroleum university’s convocation, Modi said “work is being done to nearly double the country’s oil refining capacity in the next five years”.

The convocation was also addressed virtually by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose Reliance Industries Ltd operates the world’s biggest oil refinery in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Read more