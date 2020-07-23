Business Live:

23 July 2020 09:28 IST

9:30 AM

Bajaj Auto Q1 net halves on COVID-19 challenges

Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s first-quarter standalone net profit declined 53% to ₹528 crore for the period ending June 30, 2020, from ₹1,126 crore in the same period last year on account of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s total income also declined 58% to ₹3,417 crore compared with the ₹8,197 crore in the same period last year.

“The first quarter of FY21 has been extremely challenging due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown and other containment and precautionary measures have resulted in disrupted supply lines and a sharp decline in overall demand,” Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

