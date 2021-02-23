Business Live:

Riding high on the bullish investor sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a record ₹ 2,00,47,191.31 crore at close of trade.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

India Ratings raises banking sector outlook to ‘stable’

India Ratings and Research on Monday revised its outlook on the overall banking sector to ‘stable’ for the FY22 from ‘negative’ even as it saw higher stress emerging in the retail loan segment, going ahead.

For public sector banks (PSBs), the outlook has been revised to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ and for private banks, the agency continues to have ‘stable’ outlook.

It estimated that overall stressed assets (gross non-performing assets + restructured assets) could rise 30% for the banking system; the increase is almost 1.7 times in the retail segment in the second half of FY22.

“The last nine months have provided banks the opportunity to beef up their provisions even more for legacy stressed assets, which were existing before the pandemic,” said the agency’s director (financial institutions), Jindal Haria.

Read more
 

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 9:04:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-23-february-2021/article33909813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY