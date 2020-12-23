Business Live:

23 December 2020 08:37 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

9:30 AM

CII, FICCI to seek a pause on wage code

Representatives of industry bodies, including those from CII and FICCI, will hold a meeting with the Labour Ministry’s top brass on Thursday to make a case for holding back implementation of new definition of wages, which would increase social security deductions and reduce the take-home pay of workers.

A source said lobbyists feared this would result in a major cut in take-home salaries and also place a burden on employers.

