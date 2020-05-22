Business Live: RBI cuts reverse repo rate to 3.35%; to maintain accommodative stance, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India has cut interest rates this morning, promising an accommodative stance to guide the economy through the current crisis.

The benchmark stock indices are trading flat this morning after gapping down at open.

10:30 AM

RBI cuts reverse repo rate to 3.35%; to maintain accommodative stance

Highlights from the RBI Governor's address to the media:

* RBI advances monetary policy committee meeting; cuts policy repo rate by 40 basis points

* Six member monetary policy committee voted 5:1 in favour of 40 bps cut in interest rate

* Private consumption has seen biggest blow due to COVID-19 outbreak, investment demand has halted

* India seeing collapse of demand; electricity, dip in petroleum product consumption; fall in private consumption

10:20 AM

Reliance strikes fifth deal, sells 2.32% in Jio Platforms for ₹11,367 crore

Reliance Industries on Friday announced the sale of a 2.32% stake in its digital unit to U.S. private equity giant KKR for ₹11,367 crore, the fifth deal in four weeks that will inject a combined ₹78,562 crore in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to help it pare debt.

This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia.

“This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore. This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis,” the company said in a statement.

10:00 AM

Sensex trades flat after gap down opening

The benchmark indices are down marginally at the moment as investors weigh the easing of lockdown measures.

IANS reports: "The BSE Sensex pared losses to trade on a flat note after opening 110 points lower on Friday.

The domestic indices opened on a negative note tracking weakness in the Asian indices amid growing US—China tensions.

At 9.31 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 30,945.91, higher by 13.01 points or 0.04 per cent from the previous close of 30,932.90.

It had opened at 30,822.78 and has so far touched an intra—day high of 30,965.81 and a low of 30,670.54 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 9,106.70, higher by just 0.45 points from the previous close.

The market will also take cues from the media briefing of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Governor at 10 a.m."