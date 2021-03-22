Business22 March 2021 09:13 IST
Business Live:
Updated: 22 March 2021 09:13 IST
Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.
9:30 AM
Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion
Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco says that its profits sharply fell in 2020 to $49 billion. The big drop came as the the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on Sunday released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to slow the spread of the virus.
