Business Live:

22 February 2021 09:06 IST

9:30 AM

Finance Minister hints at review of tax limit on EPF

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said there is no intent to discourage higher income earners from saving with the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and that she was open to reviewing the contribution limit of ₹2.5 lakh a year for tax-free interest, imposed in the recent Union Budget.

Reiterating that the EPF will continue to remain in its present form, the Minister said there was no plan to merge the EPF with the National Pension Scheme.

“We want to continue with the EPF. We understand that there is a certain comfort with people, particularly middle income earners when they are assured of a return,” she said in an exclusive interview with Business Line.

“We have taken a call not to discourage those earning more than ₹15,000 from being part of EPF,” she added.

