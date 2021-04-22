Business Live: Shares drop as fresh coronavirus cases hit record high;

22 April 2021 10:15 IST

The Sensex and the Nifty opened the day on a negative note as fresh coronavirus cases continue to hit new highs each passing day.

11:30 AM

ICICI Securities shares jump over 6% after strong Q4 earnings

PTI reports: "Shares of ICICI Securities jumped 6.5 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported an over two-fold increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the three months ended March 2021.

The stock gained 6.51 per cent to Rs 451.80 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 6.45 per cent to Rs 452.

ICICI Securities on Wednesday reported an over two-fold increase in PAT to Rs 329 crore for the three months ended March 2021, on account of growth in revenue and improvement in margins.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 156 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, ICICI Securities said in a statement.

The company attributed the surge in quarterly profit to growth in revenue and improvement in margins.

Its revenue climbed 53 per cent to Rs 739 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 482 crore in the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The growth in revenue was aided by strong performance of equities and allied operations, along with distribution, private wealth management and investment banking businesses, it added.

ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, is a leading retail-led equity franchise, distributor of financial products, and investment bank."

11:00 AM

Rupee slips below 75/USD level in early trade

PTI reports: "The rupee opened on a weak note and fell below the 75 per US dollar level in early trade on Thursday as investors fretted over the prospects of stricter lockdown in some parts of the country amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Moreover, foreign fund outflows, and heavy selling in domestic equities weighed on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.25 then lost further ground and fell to 75.26 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 38 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 74.88 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 91.12.

Forex and equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of 'Ram Navami'.

The rupee started on a weaker note against the US dollar as stricter restrictions in Maharashtra to curb the spread of the virus could hamper the recovery of the economy from the pandemic, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

The weakness in the local unit could continue through the session weighed down by another round of dollar bids by speculators and importers, the note said adding that "RBI could be present to curb volatility in the markets." Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.46 per cent to USD 65.02 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,082.33 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses were trading on a lacklustre note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 196.98 points down at 47,508.82 and Nifty down 49.75 points at 14,246.65."

10:30 AM

Care Ratings lowers FY22 GDP forecast to 10.2%

Care Ratings has lowered its India GDP growth forecast to 10.2% for FY22 following fresh lockdowns imposed in parts of the country to control the pandemic.

On March 24, it had projected growth for FY22 to be in the 11-11.2% range based on Gross Value Added (GVA) growth of 10.2%, and on April 5, a day after Maharashtra imposed restrictions, it further lowered its GDP forecast to 10.7-10.9%.

“With conditions changing very swiftly it does become imperative to revisit these numbers more often to get a better sense of the future; and the picture shows a 1% dip from our forecast on March 24, 2021,” it added.

Earlier this month the RBI had stuck to its FY22 GDP forecast of 10.5% despite the surge in infections.

10:00 AM

Indian shares drop as fresh coronavirus cases hit record high

Reuters reports: "Indian shares dropped on Thursday as the country's medical system groaned under an unrelenting rise in coronavirus cases, after it reported record jumps in daily infections and deaths.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.64% to 14,204.15 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.68% to 47,372.15.

In early trade, both the indexes fell as much as 1% to hit their lowest in nearly three months as a surge in COVID-19 cases and related restrictions threatened to stifle the country's nascent economic recovery.

India reported over 300,000 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest daily rise anywhere in the world, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record.

At least 24 COVID-19 patients died in Nashik city in Maharashtra on Wednesday after the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out, amid a nationwide shortage of the gas."

9:30 AM

Wait and watch, FM tells industry on second wave

Assuring industry of ‘full government support’, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India Inc. must ‘wait and watch’ as the second wave of COVID-19 plays out. She added that the PM’s address and new vaccination norms would add ‘a sense of reassurance’.

“With all these steps, we should hope to see a positive change in the way the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is moving,” she said in a meeting with the FICCI national executive.

“I would request the industry to watch the next few days a bit more carefully, and then assess for yourself what this quarter is going to be like,” the minister added.

Read more