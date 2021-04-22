Business Live:

The Sensex and the Nifty opened the day on a negative note as fresh coronavirus cases continue to hit new highs each passing day.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

Indian shares drop as fresh coronavirus cases hit record high

Could be another bad day in the offering for investors.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares dropped on Thursday as the country's medical system groaned under an unrelenting rise in coronavirus cases, after it reported record jumps in daily infections and deaths.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.64% to 14,204.15 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.68% to 47,372.15.

In early trade, both the indexes fell as much as 1% to hit their lowest in nearly three months as a surge in COVID-19 cases and related restrictions threatened to stifle the country's nascent economic recovery.

India reported over 300,000 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest daily rise anywhere in the world, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record.

At least 24 COVID-19 patients died in Nashik city in Maharashtra on Wednesday after the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out, amid a nationwide shortage of the gas."

9:30 AM

Wait and watch, FM tells industry on second wave

Assuring industry of ‘full government support’, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India Inc. must ‘wait and watch’ as the second wave of COVID-19 plays out. She added that the PM’s address and new vaccination norms would add ‘a sense of reassurance’.

“With all these steps, we should hope to see a positive change in the way the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is moving,” she said in a meeting with the FICCI national executive.

“I would request the industry to watch the next few days a bit more carefully, and then assess for yourself what this quarter is going to be like,” the minister added.