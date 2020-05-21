Business Live: Sensex jumps over 150 points in opening trade; Nifty tops 9,100

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:20 AM

Most will not order from restaurant for next 30 days: survey

Even as two major online food delivery platforms viz. Zomato and Swiggy recently laid off employees due to impact of COVID-19 outbreak on business, a new survey has found that 65% of the respondents will not order restaurant food for delivery at least for the next 30 days.

According to the survey by Local Circles, which saw participation from 14,347 individuals, 16% respondents said they will order food 1-2 times via food delivery apps in the next 30 days, 6% said they will do so 3-4 times, and 3% will be ordering more than four times. While 10% respondents were unsure of what they will do, 65% said they will not order restaurant food for delivery.

“This means that 25% citizens will order restaurant food once or more via food delivery apps in the next 30 days, and these numbers will likely increase with time,” the survey said.

10:00 AM

Sensex jumps over 150 points in opening trade; Nifty tops 9,100

The benchmark indices have opened the day with some minor gains amid continuing uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 150 points in opening session on Thursday as investors accumulated index heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from global markets.

After rising to 30,989.03, the 30-share index was trading at 157.82 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 30,976.43

Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 38.45 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 9,105.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Maruti.

On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, ITC and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer climbed 622.44 points or 2.06 per cent to settle at 30,818.61, while the broader Nifty rose 187.45 points, or 2.11 cent, to 9,066.55.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,466.52 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, market was trading higher tacking gains in select index heavyweights.

However, concerns over the long-term impact of COVID-19 and worsening China-US relations kept investors on edge."