Business Live: Shares rise for fifth session on virus vaccine hopes

21 July 2020 09:25 IST

The Nifty and the Sensex are up over 1% this morning as successful coronavirus vaccine trials boosted sentiment.

The airline industry is undergoing turmoil with the largest carrier laying off staff amid falling demand.

11:00 AM

Gold hovers near 9-year high as virus fears drive safe-haven demand

Gold isn't ceding ground as uncertainty continues to worry investors.

Reuters reports: "Gold rose on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-year peak hit in the last session, as worries over a spike in COVID-19 cases and expectations for inflation from more economic stimulus measures boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,817.23 per ounce by 0300 GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at $1,820.06 on Monday. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,817.80.

“What's really driving gold market is stimulus and we are going to get more of it. Its the eye candy that's driving sentiment right now,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

European Union leaders appeared to near an agreement on Monday on a 750-billion-euro stimulus plan for regional economies hit by the pandemic. Adding to hopes for more economic stimulus, congressional Republicans announced plans to seek another $1 trillion in coronavirus economic relief.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks as these typically stoke inflation and the metal is widely viewed as a hedge against rising prices and currency debasement. Rising coronavirus cases in the United States and elsewhere have intensified fears over global economic recovery, driving flows into safe-haven assets.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.4% to 1,211.86 tonnes on Monday. Further helping gold, the dollar index fell to a more than four-month low against a basket of major currencies. Silver also gained 0.2% to $19.95, its highest level since September 2016.

“Silver is starting to outperform gold here. On the one hand, it's obviously appreciating on the basis of increased appeal for precious metals,” IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said. “On top of that, there's likely to be an element of silver catching a bit on a rebound in global industrial activity.”

Palladium was steady at $2,055.35 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3% to $841.57."

10:40 AM

‘Affordable housing may not see purchases soon despite incentives’

After more than a decade with the Sundaram Finance group, Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy was appointed the MD of Sundaram Home Finance, the group’s home financing arm earlier this year. He has taken over at a time when the country’s economic activity, which was already facing turbulence, has come to a near standstill since end-March on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, demand for home loans has weakened considerably. Edited excerpts:

How has your first quarter as MD been?

It almost feels like a year! It is a very interesting time to be in the financial services space.

A lot has changed, in several aspects, since March 24. For the large part, our offices have remained shut. Our initial focus was to ensure safety of our employees, not searching for business deals. Everything that was in pipeline, remained in pipeline.

10:20 AM

Serum to apply for local trials on Oxford’s vaccine in a week: CEO

Efforts to bring the Oxford vaccine to India are already on.

PTI reports: "With the trials of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showing encouraging results, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it will apply for licence from the Indian regulator to start clinical trials of the shot in a week’s time.

SII, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, has been chosen by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it gets ready.

Earlier, Pune-based SII had said that it will start manufacturing the vaccine even before the final nod so as to be ready with sizeable volumes once the vaccine gets all permissions.

“The trials have shown promising results and we are extremely happy about it. We will be applying for the licensure trials to the Indian regulator in a week’s time. As soon as they grant us permission, we will begin with the trials for the vaccine in India.

“In addition, we will soon start manufacturing the vaccine in large volumes,” SII Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said.

The interim results from the ongoing Phase I/II COV001 trial, led by Oxford University, showed that the vaccine was tolerated and generated robust immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in all evaluated participants, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Poonawalla had said that the SII was hoping to develop a COVID-19 vaccine by year-end as it was focusing on a “good and safe” product and is not in a “rush“.

A coronavirus vaccine developed by the Oxford University appears safe and induces a strong immune response within the body, scientists announced on Monday after the first phase of “promising” human trials against the deadly disease that has infected over 1.45 crore people and claimed more than six lakh lives across the world."

10:00 AM

Indian shares rise for fifth session on virus vaccine hopes

Finally some good news on the coronavirus front.

Reuters reports: "Indian stocks rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, with financial shares pushing the benchmark indexes to highs last seen in March, as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and strong earnings momentum eclipsed fears over surging infections.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.04% to 11,137.3 by 0351 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.13% at 37,839.03, after hitting their highest levels since March 5 in early trade.

Wall Street gained overnight and Asian shares rose further on hopes that vaccines against the COVID-19 disease might be ready by the end of year, following promising early data from trials of three candidates.

Coronavirus cases in India surged to 1.16 million as of Tuesday morning, including 28,084 deaths, according to government data https://www.mohfw.gov.in.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-owned lenders, was the best performer in early trade, rising as much as 2.7%, after Reuters reported that India is looking to privatise more than half of its state-owned banks.

Bank of India surged 8.7%, while Central Bank of India jumped 18.1%.

Shadow lender Bajaj Finance Ltd advanced 2.1% to a more than four-month high ahead of its quarterly results, and private-sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.9%.

IT firm Wipro Ltd led gains on the Nifty, climbing 3.6% to its highest level in more than one year."

9:30 AM

IndiGo to lay off 2,500 as demand stalls

India’s biggest airline IndiGo on Monday announced it would lay off 10% of its 25,000 employees. The move is the first by a local carrier during the pandemic and comes about two months after domestic flight operations resumed, a period in which travel demand has plummeted to a fraction of that seen in past years.

“It is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations,” IndiGo’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta told employees in an internal note. “Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10% of our workforce,” he added. Those let go will get the salary equivalent of the notice period the airline is supposed to serve, a severance pay equivalent of one month’s cost-to-company for every year of service, gratuity and medical insurance until December 2020.

