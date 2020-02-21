Business Live: Economic activity remains weak, says RBI

9:15 AM

Three rating agencies downgrade Vodafone Idea in 2 days

Telecom major Vodafone Idea’s survival is under serious doubt as the company’s ratings have been downgraded by three major rating firms within a span of just two days. Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL), however, closed 5 per cent higher at Rs 4.40 a share on the BSE.

After India Ratings, Brickwork Ratings and Crisil on Thursday downgraded Vodafone Idea’s rating on non—convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crore citing lower likelihood of any relief from the government after the Supreme Court did not grant any relief in respect to the modification request filed by the telcos.

According to official sources, VIL paid Rs 1,000 crore to the Department of Telecom on Thursday. The company has dues worth Rs 53,000 crore, which includes up to Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum dues and another Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee. IANS

9:00 AM

Coronavirus impact: Durables, drugs, electronics to run out of steam with 70% import dependence, says Crisil

The coronavirus epidemic that has stalled large parts of China, if not contained quickly will jeopardise many domestic sectors which are heavily dependent on Chinese inputs warn analysts at Crisil. In terms of shipments from China, imports of solar panels stand at 75 per cent, bulk drugs ingredients 69 per cent, electronics 67 per cent and consumer durables 45 per cent being the worst hit.

The epidemic has already killed over 2,110 in China alone and infected close to 75,000 there, as 60 million Chinese are suffering from Beijing-ordered shutdown across more than two dozen cities.

However, though dependence is low in percentage terms, the consumer durables industry will be in trouble as neither it has the inventory nor the legroom to ramp up capacity in short time. PTI

8:45 AM

Economic activity remains weak: RBI rate setting panel minutes

Economic activity remains weak and high frequency indicators do not point to “bottoming out” of the downturn, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee noted while keeping the key interest rate unchanged earlier this month.

According to the minutes of the MPC released by the central bank on Thursday, member and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra observed that economic activity remains weak.

”... there are indications of the momentum of growth stabilising, with sector-specific upticks underlying this guarded optimism, but they are far from gaining economy-wide traction. In some sectors, the slowdown is deep, and activity is stalled by sizable slack in demand. PTI