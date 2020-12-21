Business Live: Shares set to snap six sessions of gains as banks decline

21 December 2020 09:43 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a negative note, witnessing a decent correction after a long winning streak.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

11:00 AM

The science behind saving for retirement

Retirement planning takes place in two stages. The first stage is characterised by a strategy to build a corpus which is as large as possible. The larger the corpus, the better it will be for the retiree. So, we must keep an eye on ‘My EPS — My Enough Past Savings.’

The word ‘enough’ is highly subjective. The reason I call it subjective is because its quantum differs from person to person. It is dependent on our lifestyle. The simpler the lifestyle, the lesser will be the need for funds. Some individuals can manage their life on a few thousand rupees a month, with some needing up to a few lakhs.

The second phase of retirement is actually using the savings accumulated over the first phase. An important term to be kept in mind while planning for the second phase of retirement is ‘My PE — My Present Expenses.’

Often times, the first phase is automated. There are mandatory provident fund and other contributions towards the accumulation typically deducted from our earnings. There are tax benefits for most of them. It is the second phase that needs careful planning, strategy and implementation.

Read more

10:40 AM

Rupee slips 17 paise to 73.73 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee's performance this morning mirrored that of stocks.

PTI reports: "The rupee declined 17 paise to 73.73 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday amid weak domestic equities and strengthening American currency in the overseas market.

However, unabated foreign fund inflows and lower crude prices supported the rupee and restricted the fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened sharply lower at 73.74 against the greenback. It was trading 17 paise down at 73.73 in early deals. In the previous session, the rupee strengthened by 3 paise to close at 73.56 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.46 per cent at 90.37.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading points 7.69 lower at 46,953, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 9.05 points to 13,751.50 in opening session.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,720.95 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.02 per cent to USD 50.68 per barrel."

10:20 AM

India needs multiple bad banks to clean balance sheets of lenders, get credit growth back: CII

Industry body CII on Sunday said it has urged the government to consider creation of multiple bad banks to address the adverse impact of non-performing assets (NPAs) accumulated by public sector banks in the recent past, that got further accentuated during the pandemic.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in its pre-budget memorandum recommended that the government consider enabling Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to purchase NPAs.

“In the aftermath of Covid, it is important to find a resolution mechanism through a market determined price discovery. With huge liquidity both globally and domestically, multiple bad banks can address this issue in a transparent manner and get the credit cycle back in action,” CII President Uday Kotak said.

A robust market-based mechanism will encourage public sector banks (PSBs) to sell their bad loans without fear of questions being raised later.

Read more

10:00 AM

Indian shares set to snap six sessions of gains as banks decline

A long overdue correction.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares slipped in early trade on Monday and were set to snap six sessions of gains as banking stocks declined, although losses were capped by a rise in Reliance Industries Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.49% to 13,692.40 by 0348 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.43% at 46,766.44.

Both the indexes have posted seven straight weekly gains, driven by progress on COVID-19 vaccines and signs of global economic recovery.

Dragging the market on Monday, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell as much as 2.07%, with Canara Bank Ltd falling 3%.

However, shares of India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries Ltd, rose as much as 1.27% after it announced on Friday with BP Plc the start of production from the R Cluster - an ultra-deepwater gas field in the KG D6 block off the east coast of India.

Broader Asian shares inched lower as fresh lockdowns in the UK to curb the spread of a new coronavirus strain and lack of a Brexit deal dampened investor sentiment."

9:30 AM

Finance Ministry permits 5 States to borrow extra ₹16,728 crore

The Finance Ministry on Sunday said five States, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana, have been permitted to borrow an additional ₹16,728 crore following completion of stipulated reforms for 'Ease of Doing Business'.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are the other States which have been permitted to borrow the extra amount.

The government had in May decided to link grant of additional borrowing permission to States with reforms undertaken by them to facilitate ease of doing business.

The reforms stipulated in the category include completion of first assessment of 'District Level Business Reform Action Plan'.

Besides, elimination of requirements of renewal of registration certificates/approvals/licences obtained by businesses for various activities, at least under certain Acts specified by the Centre, was also part of the reforms.

Read more