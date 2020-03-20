Business Live: Govt sets up Covid-19 economic response task force

20 March 2020 09:15 IST

10:30 AM

Rupee recovers 34 paise to 74.78 against USD in early trade

The Indian rupee recovered 34 paise to trade at 74.78 against the US dollar in early deals on Friday following dollar selling by exporters.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.65 per cent to 102.08, helping the rupee trade higher.

The domestic unit had closed at 75.12 against the US currency on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Indian stock indices slipped into the red after starting in positive terrain, with the BSE Sensex trading 23.79 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 28,264.44; and the NSE Nifty was down 19.75 points or 0.24 per cent at 8,243.70 in morning deals.

10:10 AM

Govt caps price of alcohol used in hand sanitizers

To make alcohol-based hand sanitizers more affordable to consumers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government has decided to cap the price of alcohol used in hand sanitizers.

PTI reports on the development: "The government on Thursday said prices of alcohols used in manufacturing hand sanitizers have been capped under the Essential Commodities Act on account of coranavirus outbreak.

The decision would empower the central government and states/union territories to regulate prices, production, sale, distribution, transport, movement, storage, information of alcohols used in manufacturing hand sanitizers, used as preventive measure to avoid infection from COVID-19, Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.

It would also empower governments to smoothen the sale and availability of these items and carry out operations against hoarders, speculators, profiteers, black marketeers and those involved in contravention of the orders of central government and states/UTs in respect of these alcohols.

It will help manufacturers of hand sanitizers to keep prices of their product at reasonable level and within the reach of the common people, it added."

Not everyone though agrees with the use of price caps to improve the affordability of goods to consumers. See here and here.

9:30 am

Nifty, Sensex slip into losses after opening gains

The benchmark stock indices were up around 2% minutes after the bourses opened for normal trading this morning before slipping into losses.

The Sensex is now down 60 points while the Nifty is below 8,300. Overnight, the Dow Jones recorded a gain of close to 1%.

Global stock indices, it is worth noting, are trading in a bear market with losses of over 30% since their January peak.

9:15 AM

Govt sets up Covid-19 economic response task force

As the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sectors such as travel and hospitality becomes clear, the government is taking steps ease the pain.

PTI reports: "The Centre has set up a Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led Covid—19 economic response task force, which would assess the requirements of various sectors and also oversee implementation of the proposed measures.

The decision comes in the wake of severe impact of Covid-19 on several sectors, including aviation, hospitality and tourism along with the overall economy.

The task force may look at measures, such as extension of loan tenors for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and relaxing NPA (non-performing assets) norms, while on the taxation part, GST may be waived on hospitality and tourism sectors.

The task force will consult stakeholders and garner feedback, on the basis of which decisions will be taken to meet the economic challenges posed by Covid—19. It will also ensure implementation of decisions taken to meet these challenges."