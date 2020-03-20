Business Live: Govt sets up Covid-19 economic response task force

A man watches Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation in Vijayawada on March 19, 2020.

A man watches Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation in Vijayawada on March 19, 2020.

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

 

9:15 AM

Govt sets up Covid-19 economic response task force

As the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sectors such as travel and hospitality becomes clear, the government is taking steps ease the pain.

PTI reports: "The Centre has set up a Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led Covid—19 economic response task force, which would assess the requirements of various sectors and also oversee implementation of the proposed measures.

The decision comes in the wake of severe impact of Covid-19 on several sectors, including aviation, hospitality and tourism along with the overall economy.

The task force may look at measures, such as extension of loan tenors for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and relaxing NPA (non-performing assets) norms, while on the taxation part, GST may be waived on hospitality and tourism sectors.

The task force will consult stakeholders and garner feedback, on the basis of which decisions will be taken to meet the economic challenges posed by Covid—19. It will also ensure implementation of decisions taken to meet these challenges."

