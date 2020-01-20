Business Live: Oil rises sharply as Libya output drops

10:00 AM

Rupee slips 4 paise to 71.12 against US dollar amid rising crude prices

The rupee opened on a weak note and declined 4 paise to 71.12 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, as concerns over rising crude oil price weighed on the investor community.

Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to spurt in crude oil prices following rising tensions in the Middle East and North Africa.

The rupee opened weak at 71.07 at the interbank forex market and fell further to 71.12, down 4 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 71.08 against the US dollar on Friday.

Meanwhile, foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the local currency.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 264.26 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.14 per cent to USD 65.59 per barrel. PTI

9:45 AM

Oil jumps to highest in more than a week after Libyan shutdowns

Oil prices rose to their highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, setting the stage for crude flows from the OPEC member to be cut to a trickle.

Brent crude futures were up by 74 cents, or 1.1%, to $65.59 by 0331 GMT, having earlier reached $66.00 a barrel, the highest since Jan. 9. The West Texas Intermediate contract was up by 58 cents, or 1%, at $59.12 a barrel, after rising to $59.73, the highest since Jan. 10.

In the latest development in a long-running conflict in Libya, where two rival factions have claimed the right to rule the country for more than five years, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Sunday said two big oilfields in the southwest had begun shutting down after forces loyal to the Libyan National Army closed a pipeline.

Oil prices had fallen back in the last two weeks. After the outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Iran at the beginning of the year triggered a jump, both sides took steps to pull back from conflict, calming the market's mood. Reuters