Business Live: Swiggy raises $113 million from investors led by Prosus

Indian Bank eyes lending to start-ups

Public sector lender Indian Bank is mulling the option of lending a helping hand to start-ups, said a top official.

“Instead of lending Rs. 100 crore to corporates, which carries a higher risk, let us give Rs. 10 crore each to 10 start-ups, where the risk is less and spread out,” said Padmaja Chunduru, managing director and chief executive officer, Indian Bank.

The idea to help start-ups, as a new activity, emerged at one of the town hall meetings Ms. Chunduru had with the officials of Allahabad Bank and Indian Bank in the last few months. Allahabad Bank is set to merge with Indian Bank on March 31.

Swiggy raises $113 million from investors led by Prosus

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has raised USD 113 million (over Rs 805 crore) in the latest funding round led by existing investor Prosus NV.

Meituan Dianping and Wellington Management Company also participated in the funding round.

Having grown beyond food delivery, the company aims to use the funds to further develop its new lines of business, addressing visible gaps in the market, Swiggy said in a statement.

The company will continue to invest in new growth areas (Stores, Go and SuprDaily) as it delivers on its promise of bringing unparalleled convenience to the lives of urban consumers, it added. PTI