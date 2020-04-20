Business Live: Stocks open day with gains

9:45 AM

Pharma units still not able to operate freely

A week after the Department of Pharmaceuticals warned of an impending shortage of drugs if pharmaceutical units are not able to operate freely during the lockdown, there has only been a marginal improvement in their functioning, with employee movement, transport and raw material supplies still hampered, and courier services remaining non-functional.

Most domestic pharmaceutical producers are operating at 30%-50% of capacity, while larger research-driven players say they have hit 40%-50%.

On April 11, the Department of Pharmaceuticals told the Home Ministry that the industry was operating at just 20%-30% of capacity and called for immediate measures to bring the output back to the pre-lockdown level.

9:30 AM

Stocks open day with gains

The benchmark indices have opened the day positively with gains of around 0.8%

The Sensex is up over 200 points while the Nifty is trading over the 9,300 mark.

On Friday, the Dow Jones closed the day with gains of nearly 3%. strengthening by over 700 points.