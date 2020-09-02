Business Live: Shares subdued as China border tensions weigh

02 September 2020 09:40 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day with minor gains after the significant recovery yesterday.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:20 AM

Indian central bank's loosening of rupee reins likely to aid more gains

The RBI seems happy to let the rupee reap the benefits of a weakening dollar.

Advertising

Advertising

Reuters reports: "India's central bank appears to have stopped trying to rein in the rupee to help exports, letting the currency drift to a six-month high and raising expectations it will gain further, analysts and market participants said.

Dollar-buying intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in recent months has made the rupee one of the worst-performing Asian currencies in 2020, despite massive dollar inflows into stock markets and for corporate fundraising.

The RBI has kept the rupee weak to help exporters and made large interest rate cuts to support the economy as the coronavirus pandemic curbs activity, but inflation risks are now putting it in a bind.

The government's decision to sharply increase market borrowing while the economy and public finances are under strain is driving up bond yields, which move inversely to prices.

Dollar weakness, foreign direct investment and stock market inflows, meanwhile, have all added to the rupee's strength.

Traders and analysts say while the central bank can intervene to tamp down yields, it doesn't have much scope to restrain the rupee without fuelling inflation at a later point.

“I think it's highly tactical. For now, yes, the RBI is happy to allow some appreciation as it's running out of space to do unsterilised intervention,” said A. Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The RBI typically removes excess rupee supply in the banking system from its foreign exchange interventions by selling bonds.

In recent months, however, the RBI has been unable to sell bonds on the open market, and has instead bought them to combat rising yields.

It has been using a strategy inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's 'Operation Twist' programme: buying long-end and selling short-end debt to manage market yields and supporting the government's record borrowing plans."

10:00 AM

Indian shares subdued as China border tensions weigh

A flat opening for the indices on rising geopolitical tensions.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday, pressured by banking stocks, as heightened tensions at India's disputed border with China countered upbeat global sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.02% at 11,473.10, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.06% to 38,877.73 as of 0354 GMT.

India's foreign ministry on Tuesday evening accused China of further “provocative actions” on the disputed Himalayan border while commanders from both sides were holding talks on Monday to defuse tensions between the countries.

In Mumbai, the Nifty bank index fell 0.61%, while the Nifty auto index was down 0.46%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd was the top laggard on the Nifty.

Broader Asian markets were higher following buoyant U.S. manufacturing indicators and a rally in U.S. technology companies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.25%."

9:30 AM

Appliance makers bet on festive season sales

Reeling from the significant drop in spending amid the pandemic, consumer-focussed brands are betting on the festive season to help recover losses of the past few months. Seeing steady growth post the lockdown, the brands expect an uptick of up to 30% in business, led by home and kitchen appliances on the back of work-from-home trends and strong demand from semi-urban and rural markets.

“Driven by a gradual uptick in demand for value-based products, we are expecting steady growth. We are hopeful the festive season will help recover losses incurred in the past few months,” Suguru Takamatsu, divisional head, CSD, CE, Panasonic India, said.

Festive sales, in general, account for 35-40% of annual business for most consumer durable firms.

Panasonic saw 10% growth in July, as opposed to a contraction in May, owing to pent-up demand, first-time buyers and rising rural contribution due to a favourable monsoon.

Read more