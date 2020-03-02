Business Live: GST collection in February up by 8% at ₹1.05 lakh crore

9:15 AM

Sensex's five worst single day trading declines

Indian stock markets witnessed the worst trading week in over a decade as the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 1,448 points to close at 38,297.29 on Friday, second biggest single-day decline, over the concerns of coronavirus infection turning into a pandemic.

The weakness in the Indian market was in line with the global indices, and according to analysts, this nervousness among investors may continue in the coming week as the number of new cases keep rising outside China.

The Sensex had suffered its worst fall on August 24, 2015, when it plunged 1,624.51 points to close at 25,741.56. Analysts blamed it on the surge in global crude oil prices along with heavy selling in the Chinese stock markets.

The third biggest fall was witnessed on January 21, 2008, when the Sensex fell 1,408.35 points to close at 17,605.35, according to Ace Equity data.

In the same year, on October 24 —— another ‘black Friday’ for the global markets —— the Sensex slumped 1,070.63 points, the fourth biggest fall, to settle at 8,701.07. It was largely due to the global financial crisis.

The fifth worst fall was recorded on February 1 this year, when the Union Budget for 2020—21 was presented. Disappointment over the budget led the Sensex to decline 987.96 points to close at 39,735.53. IANS

9:00 AM

GST collection in February up by 8% at ₹1.05 lakh crore

The government on Sunday said it has collected ₹1.05 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in February, up by 8% over the same month last year.

However, the collection in February was lower than the ₹1.10 lakh crore collected in January 2020.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February, 2020 is ₹1,05,366 crore, of which CGST is ₹20,569 crore, SGST is ₹27,348 crore, IGST is ₹8,503 crore and Cess is ₹8,947 crore,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of January up to February 29 stood at 83 lakh, the same as last month.