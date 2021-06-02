Business Live:

02 June 2021 09:33 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

9:30 AM

Auto sales decline from April levels

Amid multiple State-wise lockdowns and disruptions to production, automakers posted muted wholesales of vehicles last month.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, said it sold 32,903 passenger vehicles (PVs) in the domestic market, compared with 1.35 lakh in April 2021, and 13,702 in May 2020. “The company shut production from May 1 through May 16, so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes. In May 2020, the company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns. Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 are not comparable with May 2020,” the company said.

Hyundai Motor India’s domestic sales stood at 25,001 last month. It had dispatched 6,883 in May 2020, and 49,002 units in April 2021.

