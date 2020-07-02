Business Live:

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

June auto sales flag road to recovery

Automobile makers posted an uptick in wholesale sales in June compared with May and April (when sales were zero), driven by pent-up demand, particularly from consumers in rural and semi-urban markets, as the economy gradually reopened.

Sales were, however, still significantly lower than in the year-earlier period for most companies. Tractors continued to see strong demand with Mahindra & Mahindra and Escorts bettering even the June 2019 sales.

M&M sold 35,844 tractors in the domestic market, a growth of 12% from the 31,879 units sold in June 2019. “This is our second highest June sales ever,” said Hemant Sikka, president, Farm Equipment Sector. “Timely arrival of the monsoon, combined with benefits of a record Rabi crop, government support for agri initiatives and very good progress in the sowing of the Kharif crop led to a positive sentiment among farmers.”