Business Live: Shares inch lower as banks, Reliance slip

02 December 2020 09:30 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a negative note with modest losses as benchmark heavyweights witness a correction.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:20 AM

India’s November power consumption growth slows to 4.7%

Power consumption growth slowed to 4.7% at 98.37 billion units (BU) in November amid the onset of early winter, especially in the northern part of the country.

Advertising

Advertising

In November 2019, electricity consumption in the country was recorded at 93.94 BU, as per government data.

Power consumption growth had entered positive territory in September and recorded a double-digit surge in October, power ministry data showed.

In September, power consumption recorded growth of 4.4% at 112.24 BU, compared with 107.51 BU in the same month last year.

India’s power consumption grew by almost 12% to 109.53 BU in October this year, as against 97.84 BU in the same month last year.

According to experts, the onset of early winter, especially in the North, has affected power consumption.

Read more

10:00 AM

Indian shares inch lower as banks, Reliance slip

Stocks are seeing a slight correction this morning.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares pulled back on Wednesday from record closing highs hit in the previous session, with banking stocks slipping ahead of a top court hearing on loans under moratorium.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1% to 13,095.55 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.18% at 44,576.51.

Both indexes had gained more than 1% on Tuesday, after a sharp rally in November on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.

The Nifty Banking Index slipped 0.4%, with top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd down 0.8%.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on waiving interest on loans under moratorium on Wednesday, with banks hoping that the apex court will not offer any more reprieve to borrowers.

India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries Ltd , fell 0.8%, while a rise of nearly 4% in Tata Motors Ltd after reporting higher November sales helped limit losses in the Nifty 50.

Fast food restaurant chain Burger King's India arm opened its 8.1 billion rupees ($110.34 million) initial public offering for subscription on Wednesday."

9:30 AM

PMI shows manufacturing losing steam

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for India’s manufacturing touched 56.3 in November, signaling that even as an improvement in wider industrial activity continued, the sector’s expansion as well as the pace of of new orders slowed down while employment declined further as business optimism faded during the month.

After hitting 58.9 in October, the highest in over a decade, November’s manufacturing PMI marked a three-month low, IHS Markit, which compiles the index, said on Tuesday.

“Growth in the Indian manufacturing sector lost momentum in November, but the latest PMI reading was still consistent with a sharp rate of expansion,” the firm said in a release. “There were slower increases in factory orders, exports, buying levels and output. Meanwhile, COVID-19 restrictions caused a further drop in payroll numbers,” it added.

Though aggregate new orders rose at the slowest pace in three months, their growth was “stronger than any seen for eight years prior to September”, IHS Markit noted and said export orders had also picked up last month, as per the purchasing managers of 400 manufacturers it had surveyed.

Read more