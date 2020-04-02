Business Live: Wall Street tanks as virus concerns persist

Wall Street tanks as virus concerns persist

The Indian markets will remain closed today owing to Ram Navami celebrations.

Overnight though, there was bloodbath on Wall Street with the Dow Jones falling over 4% due to coronavirus concerns.

IANS reports: "Wall Street’s major averages tumbled on Wednesday amid deepening concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 973.65 points, or 4.44 per cent, to close at 20,943.51. The S&P 500 fell 114.09 points, or 4.41 per cent, to 2,470.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 339.52 points, or 4.41 per cent, to 7,360.58, Xinhua reported.

The three major averages dropped more than 5 per cent at session lows."

