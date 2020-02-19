Today's top business news: Vodafone Idea shares rise; Oil rises; Boeing's new issues and more

19 February 2020 09:30 IST

News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

4:40 PM

India to switch to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel from April 1

India will switch to the world’s cleanest petrol and diesel from April 1 as it leapfrogs straight to Euro-VI emission compliant fuels from Euro-IV grades now — a feat achieved in just three years and not seen in any of the large economies around the globe.

“We are absolutely on track for supplying BS-VI fuel from April 1. Almost all refineries have begun supplying BS-VI fuel and the same has reached storage depots across the country,” Sanjiv Singh, Chairman of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.

4:00 PM

Vodafone Idea pulls a surprise, stock zooms 35%

Vodafone Idea on Wednesday saw a sharp surge in its stock price over reports that the government is unlikely to invoke its bank guarantees for now. Its shares were trading at Rs 4.08 a share, higher by 35 per cent on the BSE.

With the government mulling the possibility of invoking bank guarantees of the telcos to recover the statutory dues, Vodafone Idea chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Tuesday met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on the AGR payment issue after paying Rs 2,500 crore on Monday.

The company had urged the court that the bank guarantee deposited with the government by Vodafone Idea should not be encashed. Birla has maintained that without relief on the AGR payout, it may not be possible to continue as a going concern. IANS

3:50 PM

More litigation likely in AGR, Vodafone Idea vulnerability highest

There is likely to be further litigation due to AGR payment in the Indian telecom sector but Airtel will overcome the storm whereas Vodafone Idea vulnerability is highest in the given industry dynamics, analyst firm Credit Suisse said.

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 100 billion payment is on an ad—hoc basis and it is in process of self—assessment of AGR dues and will make balance payments before next hearing in court slated for March 17, CS said.

“Bharti Airtel recently raised US$3 billion for funding of AGR payments. Even as the AGR litigation dates back to 2003, Bharti Airtel provisioned for 73 per cent of total US$5 billion AGR dues in 9MFY20. Further of these US$1.2 billion is for principal liabilities, US$2.3 billion is for interest and US$1.4 billion is penalty and interest on penalties. As per industry, with 75 per cent of AGR dues in interest and penalties, further litigation is still likely including for staggering of payments,” the report said.

“Amid AGR risks Bharti Airtel’s 3QFY20 4G subs additions at 21 m were highest ever and data traffic was up 15 per cent quarter on quarter. In 9MFY20 it has gained 3 ppt data traffic share. Given changing industry dynamics and Vodafone Idea’s vulnerability with out—of—control gearing and lag in 4G besides higher spectrum and AGR burden we raise our Bharti Airtel total/4G subs forecasts by 7—14 per cent to 325m/250m by March 2022.” IANS

3:40 PM

Coronavirus brings Adidas sales collapse in China

German sportswear maker Adidas said Wednesday store closures in China had brought plummeting sales since the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak in late January.

“Our business activity in Greater China has been around 85 percent below the prior year level since Chinese New Year on January 25,” the Bavarian company said in a statement.

Adidas said it faced “a significant number of store closures” on its roster of 500 owned stores and 11,500 franchises in China, while many fewer people are shopping at those which remain open.

The group’s “Greater China” region, which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, has for years been one of the fastest-growing areas of the world for Adidas sales. PTI

3:30 PM

Liquor industry urges govt not to yield on duty cuts during Trump visit

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India next week, the Indian alcoholic beverage industry has urged the government not to reduce customs duty on wine and spirits.

The US President has been pushing for reduction of customs duty on American liquor, particularly bourbon whiskey, and Indian liquor manufacturers fear that any tinkering with customs duty vis—a—vis US imports would have a domino effect as European Union would also push for slashing of customs duty.

“Ahead of Trump’s visit discussions on reducing customs duty have again resurfaced in the Commerce Ministry. If the government gives any concession on US wines and spirits, then it would open the floodgates as European Union would push for similar concessions which we cannot allow to happen. We have been writing to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal again and again,” said Vinod Giri, Director General of Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC). IANS

3:20 PM

Vistara plans to start in-flight broadband service by March-end

Full service carrier Vistara plans to offer in-flight broadband service on certain international routes by March-end after inducting Dreamliners and Airbus 321 planes, a senior airline official said on Wednesday.

A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, Vistara has tied up with Tata group firm Nelco to offer in-flight connectivity service.

Vistara would also be the first domestic carrier to provide in-flight braodband for fliers. PTI

3:10 PM

DoT's demand notice still an event risk for three energy firms GAIL, Oil India & Powergrid

Piyush Pandey reports:

Any payments that three India-based firms - GAIL (India) Limited, Oil India Limited, and Power Grid Corporation of India may have to make under a demand notice from the Department of Telecom (DoT) poses as an event risk for the companies' ratings, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch is not taking immediate rating action on the three companies, as the Supreme Court of India allowed the companies to withdraw their clarification applications on 14 February 2020 and resolve their dispute with Department of Telecom outside the court.

This is in stark contrast to the court's decision to demand immediate payments from the telecom companies that are also involved in the dispute.

The Department of Telecom has issued demand notices to GAIL, OIL and Power Grid for Rs 1,83,100, Rs 48000 crore and Rs 22000 crore, respectively.

3:00 PM

Euro zone 2019 current account surplus steady at 3.1% of GDP : ECB

The euro zone recorded a current account surplus equal to 3.1% of its gross domestic product last year, unchanged from 2018, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

“According to preliminary results for 2019 as a whole, the current account recorded a surplus of 362 billion euro (3.1% of euro area GDP), compared with a surplus of 359 billion euro (3.1% of euro area GDP) in 2018,” the ECB said in a press release. Reuters

2:50 PM

Yes Bank to exit Nifty from March 27

Yes Bank will be excluded from the benchmark Nifty index with effect from March 27. The domestic lender will be replaced by Shree Cement, according to a release from the National Stock Exchange.

Yes Bank has seen a massive erosion in its valuation with its stock price dropping from a high of Rs. 286 in April 2019 to the current Rs. 35.

2:45 PM

Hyundai Motor chairman to give up board seat as succession looms

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Mong-Koo Chung plans to give up his board seat, in the latest sign that the octogenarian patriarch of South Korea's second-largest conglomerate is preparing to hand the reins over to his son.

The company said on Wednesday it would propose Chief Financial Officer Kim Sang Hyun as a replacement for Chung on the board. Shareholders will vote on the proposal during a meeting on March 19.

Chung, the son of Hyundai's founder, has been stepping back from frontline operations in recent years.

Meanwhile, his son and heir-apparent, Euisun Chung, has become increasingly visible since being promoted to executive vice chairman in 2018. Reuters

2:30 PM

RBI nod for Kotak Mahindra Bank promoter stake dilution

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday said it has got the final nod from RBI on the promoters’ stake dilution plan.

“Reserve Bank of India has granted its final approval vide its letter February 18, 2020 in the matter relating to dilution of promoters’ shareholding in the Bank,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a filing.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained over 2 per cent to touch a 52—week high of Rs 1,739.95 in early trade on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval. As per its plan, promoters’ voting rights in the bank will be capped to 20 per cent of paid—up voting equity share capital until March 31, 2020 and the same will be capped to 15 per cent from April 1, 2020 onwards. PTI

2:20 PM

2:15 PM

Big crude oil supply deal expected during Trump visit

India and US may seal a large crude oil supply deal during the visit of President Donald Trump later this month, with diplomatic sources indicating that American oil companies are coming with offers to make it attractive for Indian firms to increase oil imports from US despite long distance and high freight.

According to sources, big oil producers from the US are willing to step up shale oil supplies to India by offering importing companies a discount of up to $5 per barrel over global benchmarks.

This is expected to make US oil attractive even over Dubai crude that makes up for most of Indian oil imports now. IANS

2:00 PM

India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others

Investigators with India's antitrust watchdog have found no evidence that the country's biggest airline, IndiGo, and four rival carriers colluded to fix ticket prices, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2015 ordered a probe into allegations of anti-competitive practices after similar fares were being offered on certain routes by IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, state-run Air India and now-defunct Jet Airways.

The CCI inquiry, which included an analysis of the algorithms airlines to determine ticket fares, found that all five airlines were working independently, the three sources said.

“No direct evidence of cartelisation was found,” said one of the sources, who added the investigation also did not reveal any communication amongst airline executives to fix prices. Reuters

1:35 PM

Hero MotoCorp to invest ₹10,000 crore in R&D

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced investment of ₹10,000 crore over the next 5-7 years on various activities, including research and development and setting up new manufacturing facilities.

Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal said ever since the company started its solo journey in 2011 after parting ways with Japan’s Honda, Hero MotoCorp has invested USD 1 billion on new plants, machineries and product development while another USD 600 million was pumped into R&D.

Munjal said, later this year the company expects to cross 100 million cumulative sales since the company started its journey way back in 1985.

1:05 PM

Oil rises amid hope for short economic hit from coronavirus outbreak

Picture used for representational purpose only. File photo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent gaining a seventh straight day, amid broad optimism as new coronavirus cases fell for a second day in China and concerns rose over supply after a U.S. move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market, Reuters reported.

S&P Global Ratings said it expected that coronavirus will deliver a “short-term blow” to economic growth in China in the first quarter.

Brent has risen nearly 10% since last week falling to its lowest this year so far, most recently supported by a U.S. decision on Tuesday to blacklist a trading subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft that President Donald Trump's administration said provides a financial lifeline to Venezuela's government.

12:25 PM

Vietnam looks to more than double power generation capacity by 2030

FILE PHOTO: Workers repair an electric grid in Hanoi, Vietnam. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Southeast Asian nation aims to boost capacity to 125-130 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, from about 54 GW now, the Communist Party's powerful decision-making politburo said in a document this month.

The strategy is “aimed at ensuring national energy security, and sufficiently supplying power for fast and sustainable socio-economic development,” it added.

12:00 PM

Twitter acquires Chroma Labs founded by Facebook veterans

Twitter has acquired California-based Chroma Labs that develops tools for short-form video and photo creation and was founded by seven Facebook and Instagram workers in 2018.

The Chroma Stories app let users fill in stylish layout templates and frames for posting collages and more to Instagram Stories, Snapchat and more.

Twitter, however, did not disclose the amount it paid for the acquisition.

11:35 AM

China threatened to harm Czech companies over Taiwan visit

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Jan. 10 letter, sent by China's embassy in Prague to the Czech president's office, suggested that automaker Skoda, lender Home Credit Group, and musical instrument maker Petrof Pianos would suffer if late Czech lawmaker Jaroslav Kubera visited the self-ruled island as planned, Reuters reported.

The debate was made moot when Kubera died unexpectedly on Jan. 20, ahead of the planned trip, but the letter reveals how explicit Beijing had been about who would suffer if the visit went forward.

11:00 AM

PetroChina resumes Guangdong refinery construction after extended holiday

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker leaves the dock after discharging at PetroChina’s receiving terminal in Dalian, Liaoning. Two years ago, Chinese planners said they would pour billions of dollars till 2019 to revive northeastern China’s economy. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Asia'a largest oil and gas firm PetroChina resumed construction of its oil refinery and petrochemical project in southern Chinese province of Guangdong, as the number of new coronavirus cases fell for a second straight day, Reuters reported.

With workers and machineries gradually in place, the $10 billion refinery project in Jieyang city is expected to fully restart construction by end-February, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, China had extended Lunar New Year holidays and asked companies to put workers returning from their hometown into a 14-day quarantine.

10:35 AM

Boeing finds a new issue with Max, debris in fuel tanks

Boeing employees work on the tail of a Boeing 737 NG at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington./ File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Boeing official said the debris was discovered in “several” planes but did not give a precise number. Boeing built about 400 undelivered Max jets before it temporarily halted production last month.

The fuel tank debris was discovered during maintenance on parked planes, and Boeing said it immediately made corrections in its production system to prevent a recurrence.

An FAA spokesman said the agency knows that Boeing is conducting a voluntary inspection of undelivered Max planes.

10:05 AM

Sensex soars over 400 pts in early trade

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 408 points in early trade in line with Asian peers as global investors weigh China’s measures to prop up the coronavirus-hit economy.

Asian shares were cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors tried to shrug off coronavirus worries despite rise in the number of virus cases.

10:00 AM

Forex market closed

India's forex market is closed on Wednesday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

9:50 AM

Facebook says 'deeply concerned' about Singapore's order to block page

FILE PHOTO: AP

Facebook Inc said it was “deeply concerned” about a Singapore government order to block access to a blog page on its social media website under a controversial fake news law.

The government had ordered Facebook this week to block the States Times Review's page in Singapore, saying the blog had repeatedly conveyed falsehoods and had not complied with any of the directions that it had been served with under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

9:25 AM

Saving 'big trade deal' with India for later: Trump

Getting ready: Workers giving finishing touches to the Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the “Namasthe Trump" event at the stadium with approximately 1.25 lakh people witnessing the special programme on February 24. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is “saving the big deal” with India for later and he “does not know” if it will be done before the presidential election in November, clearly indicating that a major bilateral trade deal during his visit to Delhi next week might not be on the cards.

“We can have a trade deal with India. But I’m really saving the big deal for later,” he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon (local time).

