Business Live: Saving 'big trade deal' with India for later: Trump

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. File

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

 

 

10:00 AM

Forex market closed

India's forex market is closed on Wednesday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

9:50 AM

Facebook says 'deeply concerned' about Singapore's order to block page

FILE PHOTO: AP

FILE PHOTO: AP  

 

Facebook Inc said it was “deeply concerned” about a Singapore government order to block access to a blog page on its social media website under a controversial fake news law.

The government had ordered Facebook this week to block the States Times Review's page in Singapore, saying the blog had repeatedly conveyed falsehoods and had not complied with any of the directions that it had been served with under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

Read more
 

9:25 AM

Saving 'big trade deal' with India for later: Trump

Getting ready: Workers giving finishing touches to the Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the “Namasthe Trump" event at the stadium with approximately 1.25 lakh people witnessing the special programme on February 24.

Getting ready: Workers giving finishing touches to the Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the “Namasthe Trump" event at the stadium with approximately 1.25 lakh people witnessing the special programme on February 24.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is “saving the big deal” with India for later and he “does not know” if it will be done before the presidential election in November, clearly indicating that a major bilateral trade deal during his visit to Delhi next week might not be on the cards.

“We can have a trade deal with India. But I’m really saving the big deal for later,” he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon (local time).

Read more
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 10:06:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-19-feb-2020/article30857547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY