Business Live: Saving 'big trade deal' with India for later: Trump

10:00 AM

Forex market closed

India's forex market is closed on Wednesday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

9:50 AM

Facebook says 'deeply concerned' about Singapore's order to block page

FILE PHOTO: AP

Facebook Inc said it was “deeply concerned” about a Singapore government order to block access to a blog page on its social media website under a controversial fake news law.

The government had ordered Facebook this week to block the States Times Review's page in Singapore, saying the blog had repeatedly conveyed falsehoods and had not complied with any of the directions that it had been served with under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

9:25 AM

Saving 'big trade deal' with India for later: Trump

Getting ready: Workers giving finishing touches to the Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the “Namasthe Trump" event at the stadium with approximately 1.25 lakh people witnessing the special programme on February 24. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is “saving the big deal” with India for later and he “does not know” if it will be done before the presidential election in November, clearly indicating that a major bilateral trade deal during his visit to Delhi next week might not be on the cards.

“We can have a trade deal with India. But I’m really saving the big deal for later,” he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon (local time).