Business Live: Saving 'big trade deal' with India for later: Trump

Forex market closed
India's forex market is closed on Wednesday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Facebook says 'deeply concerned' about Singapore's order to block page
Facebook Inc said it was “deeply concerned” about a Singapore government order to block access to a blog page on its social media website under a controversial fake news law.
The government had ordered Facebook this week to block the States Times Review's page in Singapore, saying the blog had repeatedly conveyed falsehoods and had not complied with any of the directions that it had been served with under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).
Saving 'big trade deal' with India for later: Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is “saving the big deal” with India for later and he “does not know” if it will be done before the presidential election in November, clearly indicating that a major bilateral trade deal during his visit to Delhi next week might not be on the cards.
“We can have a trade deal with India. But I’m really saving the big deal for later,” he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon (local time).