Business Live:

9:30 AM

Zomato closes $660 million funding round: Deepinder Goyal

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato has closed $660 million (over ₹4,850 crore) funding round, valuing the company at a post-money valuation of $3.6 billion, its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on December 18.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Goyal said, “Marquee global investors share our enthusiasm about the future of this business. Today, we closed a $660 million primary financing round at a post-money valuation of $3.9 billion.”

He also said that “10 new investors are joining us in our journey. This list includes Tiger Global, Kora, Luxor, Fidelity [FMR], D1 Capital, Baillie Gifford, Mirae, and Steadview.”

In another tweet, Mr. Goyal said that on top of this $660 million, the company is in the process of closing a $140-million secondary transaction. As part of this transaction, it has already provided liquidity worth $30 million to its ex-employees.

