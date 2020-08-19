Business Live: Stocks rise; Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in digital pharma market place Netmeds

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day with strong gains.

RIL continues to acquire companies cashing in on the economic disruption brought about by the pandemic.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:20 AM

Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in digital pharma market place Netmeds

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has acquired a majority equity stake in Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd.and its subsidiaries collectively known as ‘Netmeds’ for a cash consideration of approximately ₹620 crore.

“This investment represents 60% holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100% direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries, viz: Tresara Health Private Ltd , Netmeds Market Place Ltd and Dadha Pharma Distribution Pvt Ltd,” RIL said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Incorporated in 2015, Vitalic and its subsidiaries are in the business of pharma distribution, sales, and business support services. Its subsidiary also runs an online pharmacy platform Netmeds to connect customers to pharmacists and enable door step delivery of medicines, nutritional health and wellness products.

10:00 AM

Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 11,450

Another morning marked by bullish opening gains for stocks.

PTI reports: "Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking positive cues from global markets and persistent foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex was trading 217.77 points or 0.57 per cent higher at 38,746.09; while NSE Nifty was up 63.60 points or 0.56 per cent at 11,448.95.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by L&T, M&M, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, ITC and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the Sensex had settled at 38,528.32, up 477.54 points or 1.26 per cent, while the broader Nifty surged 138.25 points or 1.23 per cent to end at 11,385.35.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,134.57 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

According to traders, domestic bourses followed positive cues from US equities which hit fresh records in overnight session, they said.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended with gains in overnight session as US government stimulus packages to aid the economy began showing signs of growth.

Bourses in Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note, while Shanghai was in the red.

Investors are also awaiting cues from the minutes of US Federal Reserve’s meeting, scheduled to be released later in the day.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.66 per cent lower at USD 45.16 per barrel."