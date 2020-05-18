Business Live: Sensex, Nifty fall sharply as Centre's economic stimulus fails to impress

The performance of the benchmark stock indices this morning suggests investors aren't very impressed by the Centre's economic stimulus package.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has warned that the economic recovery in the US after the coronavirus pandemic will turn out to be a long one.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

Indian shares fall as economic package fails to impress

The final tranches of the economic stimulus package announced over the weekend did not impress investors.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares slipped on Monday as investors were unimpressed by the government's economic relief measures and coronavirus cases continued to rise steadily, while a boost in Reliance Industries and Cipla limited losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.80% to 9,063.85 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.79% to 30,845.65. The Nifty banking index fell 2.5%.

India on Sunday extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31, while easing some restrictions, but a ban on air travel and several public gatherings still remained. As of Monday, India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 96,000, while deaths surpassed 3,000.

Shares in drugmaker Cipla Ltd jumped 2% after March-quarter results on Friday and its filing of a new drug application for a generic version of GSK's blockbuster lung drug Advair.

Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd gained 1% after unveiling yet another sizeable investment in its digital arm."

9:45 AM

Paying off loans, investing in SIPs will equip one to deal with financial turbulence

Credit card as a payment mechanism is not bad if the full bill is settled. However, if the bill is only paid in part, with the rest to be settled over a period of time, the demon will celebrate as it will make one’s life miserable.

All kinds of loans cause obstacles in wealth creation. This does not mean we should not borrow. Instead of staying in a rented house and paying rent, it is better to go for a home loan and pay monthly instalments in the form of EMIs. Similarly, if someone is ill in our family and there isn’t sufficient health cover, we have to borrow.

Borrowing for funding daughter or son’s education is also justifiable, but having borrowed, pay off the loan at the earliest.

9:30 AM

US economy will recover, could stretch through end of next year: Fed

The US Federal Reserve Chairman thinks the road to recovery after the coronavirus pandemic will be a long one.

PTI reports: "The US economy, the world’s largest, which has been thrown into a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, will rebound but the recovery could stretch through the end of next year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said.

His statement came days after a top economic advisor to President Donald Trump favoured giving tax incentives to American companies to move their manufacturing units from China to the US, amidst a new rift in the bilateral relationship over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The US has expressed disappointment over China’s handling of the COVID-19 which has claimed nearly 90,000 lives in America.

China, which is the world’s second largest economy, in the beginning of the year signed the Phase-1 of a trade deal with the US, ending a bitter two-year tariff war that had rattled the global economy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, during a 60 Minutes programme on CBS News on Sunday, said that in the long run and even in the medium run, one would not want to bet against the American economy."