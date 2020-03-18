Business Live: S&P lowers India’s growth forecast to 5.2% in 2020 amid coronavirus impact

18 March 2020 09:32 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

10:25 AM

Stocks struggle to rise

The Sensex and the Nifty gave up initial gains at the opening of trading this morning to trade well below yesterday's close at 10:25 AM.

The Sensex is down around 250 points while the Nifty is below the 8,900 mark.

Advertising

Advertising

Overnight, the Dow Jones gained over a 1,000 points, or a rise of over 5%. Stock indices across the world are in bear market territory with losses of around 25% from their January peak.

10:00 AM

A litmus test for Yes Bank

With the moratorium on deposit withdrawals from Yes Bank set to be lifted later today, the challenge for the bank and the regulator lies in meeting liquidity needs of depositors.

PTI reports on what the lifting of the moratorium could entail: "Lifting of deposit withdrawal moratorium on March 18 could open flood gates and will require a calibrated approach along with active support and signaling from the RBI, government and investor banks, said Emkay Alpha Portfolio in its report.

The moratorium would be lifted by 6 pm on March 18, as per the reconstruction scheme notified by the government on Friday.

However, Yes Bank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar said there are absolutely no worries on the liquidity front and that complete operational normalcy would be restored from 6 pm on Wednesday.

Many retail customers are waiting for the first opportunity to withdraw their hard earned money from the bank."

9:30 AM

S&P lowers India’s growth forecast to 5.2% in 2020

Standard & Poor's (S&P) on Wednesday lowered India’s economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency had earlier projected a growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the 2020 calendar.

Read more