Business Live:

18 January 2021 09:14 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a negative note, with volatility shooting up this morning.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:30 AM

China economy grows 2.3% in 2020 as rebound from coronavirus gains

China’s economy grew 2.3% in 2020 as a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic accelerated while the United States, Europe and Japan struggled with disease flare-ups.

Advertising

Advertising

Growth in the three months ending in December rose to 6.5% over a year earlier, up from the previous quarter’s 4.9%, according to official data released Monday.

Activity contracted by 6.8% in the first quarter in 2020 as factories and shops shut down to fight the virus. The following quarter, China became the first major country to grow again with a 3.2% expansion after the Communist Party declared victory over the virus in March and reopened the economy.

That was China’s weakest growth in decades but ahead of the United States and other major economies. They have yet to report 2020 growth but all are on track to show full-year activity contracting before vaccines are rolled out and commerce returns to normal.

Read more

10:00 AM

Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 14,400

A down day for stocks this Monday.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Monday tracking losses in index majors Infosys, HDFC and TCS amid a mixed trend in global markets.

In a highly volatile opening session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 203.52 points or 0.42 per cent lower at 48,831.15.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 70.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 14,363.10.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ONGC.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, SBI, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex slumped 549.49 points or 1.11 per cent to finish at 49,034.67. The broader NSE Nifty tumbled 161.90 points or 1.11 per cent to 14,433.70.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 971.06 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be soft at the moment.

"While underlying strength of markets remains intact considering the rebound in key economic data, sustained growth in corporate earnings in 3QFY21 with upbeat management commentaries and commencement of the vaccination process," he said.

Additionally, "favourable monetary policies of global central bankers, weak dollar and large fiscal stimulus in the US are expected to ensure sustained FPI flow in domestic equities," he noted.

US markets witnessed high volatility last week especially after the announcement of USD 1.9 trillion stimulus program by President-elect Joe Biden.

"Sell on news tendency led US indices to register weekly loss of 0.9-1.5 per cent. Further, indications by Biden about reversal of lower tax rates sooner also weighed on investor sentiments," Modi added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive zone, while Seoul and Tokyo were in the red.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.93 per cent lower at USD 54.59 per barrel."

9:30 AM

Winner’s Curse — when luck overtakes skill

When we have success in our lives, we tend to attribute that success to skill or hard work. When we fail, we attribute it to bad luck. Sounds familiar?

I know I do this all the time. It is easier than admitting that there was some luck involved in our wins and a lack of skill in our losses, says Michael Mauboussin.

A key differentiator for long-term success in investing is understanding outcomes based on the role of skill versus luck. Investing is more of science combined with art, where the end outcome is a function of luck and skill. In the short term, though, luck plays a crucial role due to market timing.

During the eight months ended November, as an economy, we added, roughly, a record 76 lakh demat accounts. And all those investors experienced tremendous tailwinds in terms of market performance in the last nine months, during which the Nifty’s return stood at about 62%. More than 148 stocks in the BSE 500 delivered more than 100% returns during the period.

Read more