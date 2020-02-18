Business Live: India's poultry sales decline after coronavirus rumours linked to chickens

Demand for chicken slumped in the state in the wake of a scare over outbreak of coronavirus, affecting the poultry farmers.

India's poultry sales decline after coronavirus rumours linked to chickens

India's poultry industry has lost 13 billion rupees ($182 million) in three weeks after speculation on social media that chickens are a cause of the spread of coronavirus, denting demand for chicken and nearly halving prices, say industry officials.

Millions of small poultry farmers have been hit by a sudden drop in sales. Soybean and corn producers are also being affected with prices of both the commodities used in animal feed have falling up to 8% in the last three weeks.

While the disease has infected more than 70,000 people in China and killed at least 1,770 there, only three confirmed cases have been reported in India. However, rumours that coronavirus can be transmitted through chickens have appeared on the WhatsApp message platform in India prompting the authorities to issue a statement last week that eating chicken is safe. Reuters

