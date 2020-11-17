Business Live:

17 November 2020 09:36 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

S&P 500, Dow close at all-time highs on reignited vaccine hopes

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average notched record closing highs on Monday as news of another promising coronavirus vaccine fanned hopes of eradicating COVID-19, while spiking infections and new shutdowns threatened to hobble a recovery from the pandemic recession.

All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced and with its new closing record, the blue-chip Dow is the last of the three to reclaim levels reached in February, before lockdowns sent the markets into free-fall.

The Russell 2000 also hit an all-time closing high.

Value, cyclical and small cap shares outperformed the broader market.

