Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a positive note riding on the gains witnessed in large private banks.

10:30 AM

Oil edges lower as COVID-19 restrictions in Asia fuel demand concerns

Demand continues to be a problem for oil.

Reuters reports: "Oil prices edged lower on Monday as the recovery of a major U.S. pipeline network eased concerns over supply and a new wave of COVID-19 restrictions in Asia fuelled fears of lower demand.

Gasoline shortages that have plagued the U.S. East Coast slowly eased on Sunday, with 1,000 more stations receiving supplies as Colonial Pipeline's 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system recovered from a crippling cyberattack.

Brent crude oil futures were down 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $68.63 a barrel as of 0036 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $65.30.

The two contracts jumped nearly 2.5% on Friday and managed to book a small gain last week, marking a third consecutive weekly increase.

"Oil prices are under pressure as a spike in the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading from India to other parts of Asia, which increased concerns over slower recovery in fuel demand," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.

"We expect Brent prices to stay in a trading range this week, with support expected at around $63 a barrel," he said.

Investors remained cautious on worries that the highly transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in India is spreading to other countries.

Some Indian states said on Sunday they would extend COVID-19 lockdowns to help contain the pandemic, which has killed more than 270,000 people in the country. There are fears that the nation's annual budget may fall flat as it did not account for a crippling second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Singapore will shut most schools from Wednesday after the city-state reported the highest number of COVID-19 infections in months, while Japan has declared a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row as higher crude prices prompt some drillers to return to the wellpad, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.

In the Middle East, Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group faced mounting international calls for a ceasefire in hostilities that entered their second week on Monday with no end in sight.

"As long as the fight does not spill over to oil-producing countries in the region, there will be limited impact on the oil market," Fujitomi's Saito said."

10:00 AM

Sensex surges over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 14,750

A good start to the day for stocks.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 300.45 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 49,033.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 75.60 points or 0.52 per cent to 14,753.40.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Infosys.

On the other hand, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Titan and Dr Reddy’s were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 41.75 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 48,732.55, while Nifty slipped 18.70 points or 0.13 per cent to 14,677.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,607.85 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, there are two macro numbers that will exert a big influence on the markets - externally, US inflation numbers; and internally, India's COVID data.

"The jury is still out on the US inflation with the Fed claiming that the spike in inflation in April is transitory and many economists and market experts believing that inflation will continue to rise to force the Fed to taper earlier than expected. We will have to wait to see how the inflation scenario plays out.

"The other number, India's COVID data, indicates steady improvement with fresh cases steadily declining and the latest number at 2.81 lakh is indeed very positive. And, the recovery numbers at 3.78 lakh indicate a steady decline in total caseload. This means the present increasing lockdowns will be a temporary phase which is likely to be ignored by the market," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.19 per cent higher at USD 68.84 per barrel."

9:30 AM

Airtel offers free recharge pack to low-income customers

Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it would offer a recharge pack of ₹49 for free to about 55 million low-income customers on its network, as a one-time gesture, to help them stay connected during the pandemic.

Additionally, the company added that its prepaid customers buying the ₹79 recharge coupon would get double the benefit.

In a statement, the company said these benefits, worth ₹270 crore, would “help 55 million low income customers to tide over the impact of Covid-19”.

The announcement comes a couple of days after Reliance Jio said it is working with Reliance Foundation to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the pandemic.