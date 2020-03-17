Business Live: Telcos welcome government's 20-year window to pay AGR dues

17 March 2020 09:31 IST

10:00 AM

Stock market update: Stocks clock minor gains

The Nifty and the Sensex have started the day without much action. The bourses opened in the negative before climbing up to clock some minor gains.

The Sensex is now up almost 400 points, trading a little over 31,800, while the Nifty is trading above 9,300.

Overnight, the Dow Jones witnessed its worst day since the 1987 crash, losing almost 13% or close to 3,000 points.

9:30 AM

Telcos welcome 20-year window to pay AGR dues

The Department of Telecom's proposal to give telecom companies 20 years to pay their spectrum dues has been welcomed by the companies.

PTI reports: "The telecom department’s proposal to allow telecom companies pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues in 20 years will improve their cash flow, and the decision to raise tariff by mobile operators will help in resurrecting the financially stressed sector, industry body COAI said on Monday.

“We are very pleased with the Department of Telecom’s submission before the court to give 20 years time to telecom operators for paying adjusted gross revenue dues, which will help in reviving the industry,” COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews told PTI."