Business Live:

17 June 2021 09:04 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

9:30 AM

Automation to cull 3-mn IT jobs by 2022: report

With automation taking place at a much faster pace across industries, domestic software firms that employ over 16 million are set to slash headcount by 3 million by 2022, that will help them save $100 billion, mostly in salaries annually, Bank of America said in a report.

About 9 million of them are employed in low-skilled services and BPO roles, as per industry association Nasscom. Of these 9 million roles, 30%, or about 3 million, will be lost by 2022, principally driven by the impact of robot process automation or RPA. Roughly 0.7 million roles are expected to be replaced by RPA and the rest due to other technological upgrades and upskilling, according to the report.

