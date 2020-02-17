Business Live: Airtel, Vodafone Idea likely to pay AGR dues today

Vodafone Idea on February 15 said it is assessing the amount that can be paid towards AGR dues, even as it flagged concerns over the continuation of its business. File

9:30 AM

Airtel, Vodafone Idea likely to pay AGR dues today

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices are likely to make payment for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on Monday to avoid stringent punitive action from the Telecom Department, according to an official source.

The three companies are jointly liable to pay dues of over ₹1 lakh crore, but they have informed the Department of Telecom (DoT) of making only partial payment, as per their representatives.

“Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have said that they will make payments on Monday. DoT will take action after evaluating the amount paid by them,” an official source told PTI. Read more

