Business Live: Stocks off to a strong start

9:45 AM

RBI Governor to address media at 10 am

Shaktikanta Das will be addressing the media this morning.

Investors and other stake-holders will be looking forward to more measures to fight the economic impact of the nation-wide lockdown.

PTI reports: "Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am on Friday amidst the steep fall in the rupee and the continuing volatility in other segments of the financial markets.

The rupee fell 0.55 per cent to a new record low of 76.86 against the US dollar on Thursday, while the equity indices have been on a see-saw in the wake of the coronaviirus outbreak losing over 30 per cent since January.

“Watchout for the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta address live at 10.00 am today (April 17, 2020),” RBI said in a tweet.

This will the second time that the governor will be addressing the media since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25."

9:40 AM

SBI report sees FY21 real GDP growth at 1.1%

State Bank of India (SBI) has estimated the real GDP growth for the current financial year at 1.1%. “With the lockdown now being extended till May 3 and simultaneously, the government providing some relaxations from April 20, we estimate the overall loss for FY21 at about ₹12.1 lakh crore or 6% of the nominal GVA (gross value added), taking the nominal GVA growth for entire year to be around 4.2%,” the SBI report, authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI, said.

“Nominal GDP for FY21 could be lower/closer to 4.2%, as there is a strong possibility of subsidies outstripping tax collections. However, taking nominal GDP growth at 4.2%, the real GDP growth for FY21 would be around 1.1%,” the report said. The earlier forecast for GDP growth for FY21 was 2.6%.

The report said a 4% slippage in nominal GDP is equivalent to ₹8 lakh crore of fiscal support.

9:30 AM

Stocks off to a strong start

The benchmark stock indices have begun the day on a strong note with gains of well over 3%

The Sensex is up over 1,000 points while the Nifty is trading close to the 9,200 mark.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat for the day.