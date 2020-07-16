Business Live: China’s economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns lifted; IMF chief warns global economy 'not out of the woods yet'

16 July 2020 09:30 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices have made a decent start to the day with modest gains.

China has surprised the world by reporting significant positive growth despite being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

Advertising

Advertising

9:50 AM

IMF chief warns global economy 'not out of the woods yet'

Words of caution from the new IMF chief.

AFP reports: "Despite some signs of recovery, the global economy faces continued challenges, including the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, and governments should keep their support programs in place, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

Activity “has started to gradually strengthen... But we are not out of the woods yet,” Georgieva said in a message to G20 finance ministers ahead of their weekend meeting in Saudi Arabia.

The Washington-based crisis lender late last month downgraded its growth forecasts, and now expects global GDP to fall by 4.9 percent this year due to the deeper contraction during lockdowns than previously anticipated, and only a “tepid recovery is expected for next year.”

The $11 trillion in stimulus provided by the G20 nations helped to prevent a worse outcome, but “these safety nets must be maintained as needed and, in some cases, expanded,” Georgieva urged in a blog post.

She highlighted measures including paid sick leave for low-income families and access to health care and unemployment insurance.

But the recovery faces risks, she said, including the possibility of “a second major global wave of the disease could lead to further disruptions.”

While she acknowledged that the “substantial and rising debt levels are a serious concern,” Georgieva said, “At this stage in the crisis, however, the costs of premature withdrawal are greater than continued support where it is needed.”"

9:30 AM

China’s economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns lifted

China’s economy rebounded from a painful contraction to grow by 3.2% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as anti-virus lockdowns were lifted and factories and stores reopened.

The expansion reported Thursday was a dramatic improvement over the previous quarter’s 6.8% contraction — China’s worst performance since at least the mid-1960s. But it still was the weakest positive figure since China started reporting quarterly growth in the early 1990s.

China, where the coronavirus pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down and the first to start the drawn-out process of recovery in March after the ruling Communist Party declared the disease under control.

Read more