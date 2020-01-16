Business Live: Electricity demand growth slowest in 6 years

The Nifty and the Sensex have opened the day with some marginal gains. The Sensex breached the 42,000 mark briefly before dropping below. Both indices have largely been trading flat this week. Bond yields have dropped marginally this morning after rising the past few days amidst inflation worries.

10:00 AM

India plans new law to protect foreign investment

India is planning a new law to safeguard foreign investment by speeding up dispute resolution, aiming to attract more capital from overseas to boost stuttering domestic growth, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

In a 40-page initial draft, India's finance ministry has proposed appointing a mediator and setting up fast-track courts to settle disputes between investors and the government, one of the sources said.

“The idea is to attract and promote foreign investment, but a major issue for investors is enforcement of contracts and speedy dispute resolution,” said the official.

The draft proposal is aimed at diffusing investor mistrust around the sanctity of agreements, which has worsened recently after some state governments decided to review approved projects, or threatened to cancel contracts.

Both officials declined to be named as the proposal is not public, and is still being assessed by different ministries and regulators.

A spokesman for the finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Foreign investors have highlighted the enforcement of contracts as one of their biggest concerns, said the second official, adding that improving on this front would also reduce litigation for the government.

While investors can still rely on the existing legal system to settle disputes, it often takes several years for cases to be decided or settled. Reuters

9:30 AM

India's 2019 electricity demand rise smallest in six years

India's annual electricity demand in 2019 grew at its slowest pace in six years with December marking a fifth straight month of decline, government data showed.

Power demand rose 1.1% in 2019, the smallest rise since 2013, data compiled by the Central Electricity Authority showed.

December demand for electricity fell to 100.81 billion units from 101.28 billion a year earlier, representing a fifth consecutive month of decline. Reuters