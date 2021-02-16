Business Live:

16 February 2021 09:43 IST

9:30 AM

Incoming WTO head warns ‘vaccine nationalism’ could slow pandemic recovery

The World Trade Organization’s incoming chief on Monday warned against "vaccine nationalism' that would slow progress in ending the COVID-19 pandemic and could erode economic growth for all countries - rich and poor.

Ms. Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters her top priority was to ensure the WTO does more to address the pandemic, saying members should accelerate efforts to lift export restrictions slowing trade in needed medicines and supplies.

The former Nigerian finance minister and senior World Bank executive was appointed on Monday in a consensus process and starts her new job on March 1.

“The WTO can contribute so much more to helping stop the pandemic,” Ms. Okonjo-Iweala said in an interview at her home in a suburb of Washington.

