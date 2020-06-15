Business Live: Sensex tumbles over 300 points in opening session; Nifty drops below 9,900

15 June 2020 09:15 IST

Stocks dropped sharply this morning as negative global clues led foreign investors to sell their holdings.

Domestic fuel prices continued to rise for the 9th straight day on Monday after dynamic pricing kicked in earlier this month.

10:00 AM

Sensex tumbles over 300 points in opening session; Nifty drops below 9,900

The benchmark indices have started the day on a negative note on the back of selling by foreign investors.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 300 points in early trade on Monday dragged by losses in financial stocks amid weak cues from global markets and persistent foreign fund outflow.

After touching a low of 33,384.75, the 30-share index was trading 362.96 points, or 1.07 per cent, lower at 33,417.93.

Similarly, NSE Nifty dropped 96.90 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 9,876.

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling around 4 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, SBI, HDFC Bank and SBI.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Nestle India and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled at 33,780.89, up 242.52 points, or 0.72 per cent, and the Nifty rose 70.90 points, or 0.72 per cent, to end at 9,972.90.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,311.49 crore in the capital market on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, negative cues from global markets on fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases and foreign fund outflow hit domestic sentiment here."

9:30 AM

Reliance raises ₹1.04 lakh crore from marquee investors in 8 weeks

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries has raised a record ₹1.04 lakh crore in less than eight weeks from sale of minority stakes in its digital unit Jio Platforms to marquee investors.

On Saturday evening, it announced sale of 0.93% in Jio Platforms to global investment firm TPG for ₹4,546.80 crore and 0.39% to private equity firm L Catterton for ₹1,894.50 crore.

With these, Reliance has now sold 22.38% of Jio Platforms to investors including Facebook Inc, securing ₹1,04,326.95 crore in less than eight weeks, a company statement said.

The investments in Jio Platforms, which comprises the firm’s telecoms arm Reliance Jio Infocomm and its music and video streaming apps, give the unit an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore, it said.

9:15 AM

Petrol price hiked by 48 paise/litre, diesel by 23 paise; ninth straight day of increase

The return of dynamic pricing isn't working out well for consumers who have had to foot the bill for higher global crude oil prices.

PTI reports: "Petrol price on Monday was hiked by 48 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre as oil companies for the ninth day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with costs since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 76.26 per litre from Rs 75.78, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 74.26 a litre from Rs 74.03, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the ninth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

In nine hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.87 a litre.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances."