Business Live:

9:30 AM

Mukesh Ambani to detail post-COVID business plan at AGM; focus on leveraging tech partnerships

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is likely to announce plans of leveraging recent partnerships with global technology giants such as Facebook as well as a vision to maximise oil to chemical conversion at his flagship Reliance Industries’ annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, analysts said.

Mr. Ambani, 63, may at the company’s first online AGM also give a sneak preview of his vision for decarbonisation of energy molecules to create value-added products with almost no carbon emissions.

Strategic direction post-COVID-19 and further details on asset monetisation are key expectations from the 43rd AGM of RIL, analysts said.

The AGM is “expected to report on progress on asset monetisation (INViTs and stake sale in O2C business), more details on strategic partnerships in digital business, growth plans on financial vertical, oil to chemical integration progress and new technologies,” Morgan Stanley said.