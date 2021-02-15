Business Live:

Vodafone Idea loss narrows to ₹4,532 cr., to raise ₹25,000 cr.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea on Saturday reported consolidated loss narowed to ₹4,532.1 crore in the third quarter, mainly on account of a one-time gain from stake sale in Indus Towers.

The telecom firm posted a loss of ₹6,438.8 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) sold 11.15% stake in Indus Towers on the completion of its merger with Bharti Infratel for ₹ ,760 crore and paid ₹2,400 crore to the merged entity as per its agreement during the reported quarter.

