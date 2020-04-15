Business Live: Economic package focussing on SMEs may be announced soon; India’s GDP could contract by 6.1% in April-June

Stocks are off to a strong start this morning with the Sensex and the Nifty gaining well over 2%

The second economic rescue package, focused on small and medium scale enterprises, is expected to be announced soon by the government.

10:30 AM

Oil producers pin hopes for massive cuts on unprecedented stockpile purchases

With global demand for oil falling, major oil producers are banking on demand from governments that are wanting to fill up their strategic oil reserves.

Reuters reports: "An unprecedented deal by oil producers to curb supply to match demand hollowed out by the coronavirus pandemic is set to depend partly on purchases by consumer countries for their strategic stockpiles on a scale not before seen.

Officials and sources from OPEC+ states indicated the International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy watchdog for the world's most industrialised nations, may announce purchases of up to several million barrels to buoy the deal.

The IEA requires its 30 member countries to hold strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs), that includes crude and products, equivalent to at least 90 days of net oil imports. However, it has never before performed a coordinated stocks purchase and has no effective mandate to do so, said two industry sources familiar with the process.

“It's completely down to individual countries,” one of the sources said.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday that oil purchases into SPRs would reach 200 million barrels over the next couple of months, citing the IEA, while three OPEC+ sources said stocks purchases by IEA countries would reach around 3 million bpd in the next couple of months."

10:00 AM

Stocks off to a strong start

The benchmark indices have built on their early momentum at open to clock gains of well over 2% at the moment.

The Sensex has gained nearly 700 points while the Nifty has crossed over the 9,200 mark.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.4%

9:45 AM

India’s GDP to contract by 6.1% in April-June, says Japan’s Nomura

The Indian economy will contract by 6.1% in the April-June quarter and is likely to expand only in the December quarter, a Japanese brokerage said on April 13, expecting another 0.75% in rates by the RBI to push growth in 2020.

The conventional approach to rate setting which involves a sharp focus on inflation will take a backseat and growth concerns will be accommodated, Nomura said in a report after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) minutes were made public.

The economy will grow at 3.2% in the January-March period and contract by 6.1% (June quarter) and 0.5% September quarter, before rising by 1.4% in the last quarter of the calendar year, it said.

9:30 AM

Economic package focussing on SMEs may be announced soon

The second economic rescue package, which has been in the works for some time, is expected to be announced soon.

Here are details of what may be in store.

IANS reports: "The next set of stimulus measures from the government will have a clear focus on concerns of SME segments that have been hit hard due to Covid-19 outbreak and resultant nationwide lockdown.

Sources in the government said that the Finance Ministry has suggested the PMO to set up a dedicated fund for micro, small and medium enterprises that could be used to provide both interest-free loans to identified industries as well as capital support required to bring enterprises back in business after the lockdown.

The MSME fund may also be used to provide interest subvention on loans taken by the sector to reduce their burden and allow some of these labour-intensive segments to operate smoothly.

Sources said that the size and funding of the proposed MSME fund is yet to be worked out pending approval from the PMO, but it would substantially big to accommodate large number of enterprise that operate in the segment.

There is wide speculation about the next economic stimulus package that could be bigger than the Rs 1,70,000 crore worth of schemes announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month focusing on providing food security to the poor and providing money in their hands to fight the Covid-19."